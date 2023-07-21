Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] Is Currently -0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.22%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Overstock Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27.

Webcast and Replay InformationTo access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit http://investors.overstock.com.

Over the last 12 months, OSTK stock rose by 13.76%. The one-year Overstock.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.92. The average equity rating for OSTK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 45.07 million shares outstanding and 44.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, OSTK stock reached a trading volume of 2258275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15.

OSTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 53.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 31.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Overstock.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.15. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.83.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.12. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$33,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

OSTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 41.30%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OSTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OSTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.