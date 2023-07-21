New Street lifts ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ: ASML] slipped around -39.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $676.13 at the close of the session, down -5.54%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 1:00 AM that ASML reports €6.9 billion net sales and €1.9 billion net income in Q2 2023.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 19, 2023 – Today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2023 second-quarter results.

ASML Holding N.V. stock is now 23.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASML Stock saw the intraday high of $697.81 and lowest of $673.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 771.98, which means current price is +23.89% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ASML reached a trading volume of 2902669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $735.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for ASML Holding N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding N.V. is set at 21.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 35.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ASML stock performed recently?

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, ASML shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 708.94, while it was recorded at 731.49 for the last single week of trading, and 621.78 for the last 200 days.

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.70 and a Gross Margin at +49.47. ASML Holding N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.56.

Return on Total Capital for ASML is now 46.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.61. Additionally, ASML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] managed to generate an average of $143,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ASML Holding N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding N.V. go to 23.00%.

Insider trade positions for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]

