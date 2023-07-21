NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Revenue clocked in at $6.36 billion, up 33.32% YTD: What’s Next?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.70%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that 2023 NetApp North America Partner Award Winners Named.

NetApp recognizes partners’ successes in helping deliver NetApp solutions and services that address customer needs and industry trends.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the winners of its North America Partner Awards for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23). NetApp’s strategic partnerships aid in providing NetApp products and solutions to solve the business challenges of their joint customers.

Over the last 12 months, NTAP stock rose by 17.22%. The one-year NetApp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.06. The average equity rating for NTAP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.20 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 211.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, NTAP stock reached a trading volume of 3314119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $74.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 39.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NTAP Stock Performance Analysis:

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.88, while it was recorded at 78.84 for the last single week of trading, and 66.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetApp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.72. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 127.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84.

NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NTAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 7.91%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.