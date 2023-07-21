Maxim Group lifts Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] price surged by 2.27 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TOP Ships Inc. Announces Time Charters at Very Strong Rates and Revenue Backlog of $352 Million, 26% Higher Than Previously Reported.

The extended period, which starts after the expiration of the present time charters in Q1 of 2024, has a firm duration of a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of 36 months at a gross daily rate of $32,850. All other main terms of the contracts that had been previously announced, including the charterer’s option to extend the charters for 2 additional years at a gross daily rate of $34,750 for the first year and $36,750 for the second year, remain unchanged.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2294070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 344.46K shares. Top Ships Inc. shares reached a high of $0.75 and dropped to a low of $0.6879 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

The one-year TOPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.67. The average equity rating for TOPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOPS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

TOPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, TOPS shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6818, while it was recorded at 0.6941 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6876 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Top Ships Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.38. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.49.

Return on Total Capital for TOPS is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.93. Additionally, TOPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TOPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TOPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.