Market cap of TransUnion [TRU] reaches 15.46B – now what?

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.57%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TransUnion Research Finds Resilient Consumers Not Skimping on Back-to-School Shopping.

Report finds Buy Now Pay Later financing popular with financially resilient consumers, among other trends.

Over the last 12 months, TRU stock dropped by -7.50%. The one-year TransUnion stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.17. The average equity rating for TRU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.46 billion, with 193.00 million shares outstanding and 192.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, TRU stock reached a trading volume of 2325947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $81.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

TRU Stock Performance Analysis:

TransUnion [TRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, TRU shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.30, while it was recorded at 80.20 for the last single week of trading, and 65.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransUnion Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.23. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $20,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 10.33%.

TransUnion [TRU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TRU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TRU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.