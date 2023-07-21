Market cap of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] reaches 15.27M – now what?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] price surged by 25.88 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:43 AM that Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Intention to Commence a $4.0 Million Tender Offer for its Common Stock at Price of $0.70 per Share in Cash.

Tender Offer Expected to Close Third Quarter of 2023.

A sum of 5234858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 128.72K shares. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares reached a high of $0.6371 and dropped to a low of $0.5301 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

The one-year KTTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.5. The average equity rating for KTTA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTTA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

KTTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.05. With this latest performance, KTTA shares gained by 21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.60 for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4323, while it was recorded at 0.4937 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6460 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3045.12 and a Gross Margin at +76.74. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2864.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.30.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

