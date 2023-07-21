Market cap of East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] reaches 8.83B – now what?

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] price plunged by -1.64 percent to reach at -$1.01. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that East West Bancorp Reports Net Income for Second Quarter of 2023 of $312 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.20, Both Up 21% Year-Over-Year.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2023 net income was $312.0 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, up from $258.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted share in the prior year period. Year-over-year, net income and earnings per share both increased 21%.

“We are pleased with our operating performance for the second quarter, which continues the strong trajectory from the first quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, both deposits and loans grew 7% linked quarter annualized, to $55.7 billion and $49.8 billion, respectively,” stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. “For the second quarter of 2023, we earned industry-leading returns of 1.85% on average assets and 21.0% on average tangible common equity1. Net interest margin was 3.55%, a healthy margin in the current environment, and asset quality continued to be outstanding with net charge-offs of 0.06% annualized.”.

A sum of 2271069 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. East West Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $62.095 and dropped to a low of $58.79 until finishing in the latest session at $60.61.

The one-year EWBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.03. The average equity rating for EWBC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWBC shares is $63.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for East West Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for East West Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EWBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EWBC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.17.

EWBC Stock Performance Analysis:

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, EWBC shares gained by 14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.04, while it was recorded at 59.49 for the last single week of trading, and 62.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into East West Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.78. East West Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for EWBC is now 21.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.43. Additionally, EWBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] managed to generate an average of $357,554 per employee.

EWBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EWBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for East West Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EWBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EWBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EWBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.