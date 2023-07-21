Market cap of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] reaches 45.56B – now what?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] jumped around 1.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $82.63 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ADM Grows North American Regenerative Agriculture Program, Launches Significant Expansion Initiative.

Growth initiative will drive expansion to cover 2 million acres across 18 states and Canada in 2023, and 4 million acres globally by 2025.

Ongoing investment strengthens local support programs, events to give producers more ways to enroll.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock is now -11.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADM Stock saw the intraday high of $82.8773 and lowest of $81.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.28, which means current price is +18.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 2931978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $95.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 62.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ADM stock performed recently?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.80 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.93, while it was recorded at 80.43 for the last single week of trading, and 83.01 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +6.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.37. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $103,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.