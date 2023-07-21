Market cap of AEye Inc. [LIDR] reaches 45.12M – now what?

AEye Inc. [NASDAQ: LIDR] gained 3.15% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AEye to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 7.

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings call.

AEye Inc. represents 165.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.12 million with the latest information. LIDR stock price has been found in the range of $0.215 to $0.2563.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, LIDR reached a trading volume of 5923795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AEye Inc. [LIDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for LIDR stock

AEye Inc. [LIDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, LIDR shares gained by 23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for AEye Inc. [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1949, while it was recorded at 0.2185 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5280 for the last 200 days.

AEye Inc. [LIDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AEye Inc. [LIDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2709.30 and a Gross Margin at -139.43. AEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2706.72.

Return on Total Capital for LIDR is now -68.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.51. Additionally, LIDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] managed to generate an average of -$616,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AEye Inc. [LIDR]

The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LIDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LIDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.