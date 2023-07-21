Market cap of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] reaches 31.99M – now what?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [NASDAQ: AHI] gained 22.71% or 0.77 points to close at $4.16 with a heavy trading volume of 8497075 shares. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM that Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd: Shareholder Update – FDA and Stellenbosch Study.

South Perth, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 5, 2023) – Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) (“Advanced Health Intelligence”, “AHI” or the “Company”) shareholder update regarding technology progress and Stellenbosch University study.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

We are delighted to provide a comprehensive update on the latest developments at Advanced Health Intelligence, specifically focusing on our ground-breaking smartphone-based biometric health assessment (BHA). This shareholder update aims to offer a detailed insight into our ongoing development, launch and release of the BHA and the actions the company is taking to launch its robust, peer reviewed and validated technology with a study, enabled by Stellenbosch University. In working with Stellenbosch University AHI seek to validate the purpose and significance of its biometric health assessment, and in doing so, demonstrate AHI’s traction to academic, clinical and commercial communities of our commitment to supporting the innovation in global healthcare.

It opened the trading session at $3.47, the shares rose to $4.93 and dropped to $3.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHI points out that the company has recorded 116.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -550.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, AHI reached to a volume of 8497075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHI shares is $2.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for AHI stock

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, AHI shares gained by 40.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9909.40. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11481.18.

Return on Total Capital for AHI is now -341.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -564.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -568.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.39. Additionally, AHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]

The top three institutional holders of AHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.