Market Analysts see Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] loss -1.19% or -0.23 points to close at $19.09 with a heavy trading volume of 2511887 shares. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Gen to Announce Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results on August 3, 2023.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) today announced that its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results will be released Thursday, August 3, 2023, after market close. Following the press release, Gen management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2024 Q1 Earnings CallAugust 3, 20232 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ETConference call dial-in and live webcast link available on Investor.GenDigital.com.

It opened the trading session at $19.24, the shares rose to $19.30 and dropped to $18.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEN points out that the company has recorded -14.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 2511887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $23.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for GEN stock

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.85, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.81 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.20. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.