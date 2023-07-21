Market Analysts see Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] traded at a high on 07/20/23, posting a 2.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.55. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Data Published in Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Suggest Antiviral Protection After Transplantation with Gamida Cell’s Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv).

Faster immune reconstitution and decreased rate of post-transplant viral infection in patients transplanted with Omisirge versus umbilical cord blood.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced the publication in press of a prospective sub-study of the Phase 3 clinical trial for Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv), the company’s allogeneic stem cell transplant therapy, characterizing immune reconstitution kinetics following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT) with Omisirge compared to umbilical cord blood (UCB). The article appears online on the Transplantation and Cellular Therapy journal website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3535188 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gamida Cell Ltd. stands at 4.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.87%.

The market cap for GMDA stock reached $166.90 million, with 76.76 million shares outstanding and 58.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 3535188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9039, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5882 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -442.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.03.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GMDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GMDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.