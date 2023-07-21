Market Analysts see Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] gaining to $75.50. Time to buy?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE: ELS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.92%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM that Equity LifeStyle Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will replace Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, July 24. S&P 500 constituent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is acquiring Life Storage in a deal expected to be completed on July 20 pending final conditions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, ELS stock rose by 0.37%. The one-year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.75. The average equity rating for ELS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.21 billion, with 185.90 million shares outstanding and 176.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 882.58K shares, ELS stock reached a trading volume of 7412371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELS shares is $75.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELS in the course of the last twelve months was 160.48.

ELS Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, ELS shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.35, while it was recorded at 67.67 for the last single week of trading, and 66.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.61.

Return on Total Capital for ELS is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.33. Additionally, ELS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

ELS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ELS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ELS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ELS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.