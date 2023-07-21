Market Analysts see Braskem S.A. [BAK] falling to $11. Time to buy?

Braskem S.A. [NYSE: BAK] loss -1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $10.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM that Global industrial activity and better petrochemical spreads in the international scenario boost Braskem’s results.

Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$205 million in the quarter.

BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world’s leading biopolymers producer, presents its 1Q23 Earnings Release.

Braskem S.A. represents 398.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.23 billion with the latest information. BAK stock price has been found in the range of $9.67 to $10.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BAK reached a trading volume of 3309892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Braskem S.A. [BAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAK shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Braskem S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braskem S.A. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16.

Trading performance analysis for BAK stock

Braskem S.A. [BAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, BAK shares dropped by -18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Braskem S.A. [BAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.66 for the last 200 days.

Braskem S.A. [BAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braskem S.A. [BAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Braskem S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.37.

Braskem S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Braskem S.A. [BAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braskem S.A. go to 9.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Braskem S.A. [BAK]

The top three institutional holders of BAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.