Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] is -3.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [NASDAQ: LYT] gained 12.59% or 0.06 points to close at $0.55 with a heavy trading volume of 10178893 shares. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM that Lytus Technologies makes significant progress on Broadband and IPTV Services.

The Company announced the launch of its IPTV and Broadband services to its customers in India. It has installed a dedicated IPTV headend which is equipped with the latest technology to deliver quality content to its subscribers. The Company has also secured IPTV content from broadcasters.

It opened the trading session at $0.6225, the shares rose to $0.6349 and dropped to $0.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYT points out that the company has recorded -24.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.16K shares, LYT reached to a volume of 10178893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for LYT stock

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.83. With this latest performance, LYT shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5217, while it was recorded at 0.4716 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7756 for the last 200 days.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -29041.58 and a Gross Margin at -24042.08. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -770.43.

Return on Total Capital for LYT is now -111.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.50. Additionally, LYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]

The top three institutional holders of LYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LYT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LYT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.