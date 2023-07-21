Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is 38.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] gained 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $96.82 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Teleconference.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, will release its second quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the “Financial Information” section of the website.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. represents 228.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.94 billion with the latest information. LYV stock price has been found in the range of $94.58 to $96.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 2324957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.39 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.66, while it was recorded at 95.77 for the last single week of trading, and 76.36 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.34. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.89.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of $11,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LYV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LYV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.