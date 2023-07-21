Lennar Corporation [LEN] Revenue clocked in at $33.64 billion, up 39.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] slipped around -4.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $126.15 at the close of the session, down -3.52%. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lennar Announces the Retirement of Rick Beckwitt, Co-CEO and Co-President.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced today that after 17 years with Lennar, Rick Beckwitt has decided to retire as a Co-CEO and Co-President and resign as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mr. Beckwitt joined Lennar in March 2006 as Executive Vice President. He was a member of the executive team and worked diligently to weather the collapse of the housing and finance industries during the Great Recession of 2008. Through teamwork and dedication, Lennar was able to stabilize and fortify its foundation, setting the stage for growth and productivity. By April 2018, Mr. Beckwitt became Chief Executive Officer of Lennar and in 2020, he was joined by Jon Jaffe as Co-CEO and Co-President.

Lennar Corporation stock is now 39.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEN Stock saw the intraday high of $131.95 and lowest of $124.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 133.24, which means current price is +39.02% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2659179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $134.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.06.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.32, while it was recorded at 130.30 for the last single week of trading, and 100.46 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.38. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $379,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.