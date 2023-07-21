Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Stock trading around $86.03 per share: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] price plunged by -7.77 percent to reach at -$7.25. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Lattice Expands Software Portfolio with Lattice Drive Solution Stack to Accelerate Automotive Application Development.

— New Stack Enables Infotainment Connectivity and Processing, Flexible ADAS, and Low Power Zonal Bridging —.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today introduced the Lattice Drive™ solution stack to enable the accelerated development of advanced, flexible Automotive system designs and applications. Expanding the company’s application-specific software solution stack portfolio to the Automotive market, Lattice Drive is designed for automotive applications including in-vehicle infotainment display connectivity and data processing, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) sensor bridging and processing, and low power zonal bridging applications for driver, cabin, and vehicle monitoring.

A sum of 2669613 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $91.74 and dropped to a low of $85.86 until finishing in the latest session at $86.03.

The one-year LSCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.91. The average equity rating for LSCC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $98.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 57.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

LSCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, LSCC shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.90, while it was recorded at 92.94 for the last single week of trading, and 77.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.02. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 30.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.55. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $188,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

LSCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.