Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is -0.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $134.87 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM that Kimberly-Clark to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 25.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will issue its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 25 at approximately 6:00 a.m. CDT.

Kimberly-Clark’s Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu and CFO Nelson Urdaneta will participate in a live webcast at 7:30.a.m. CDT that same day.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation represents 337.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.39 billion with the latest information. KMB stock price has been found in the range of $130.825 to $134.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, KMB reached a trading volume of 2282499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $139.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 60.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for KMB stock

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.57, while it was recorded at 134.76 for the last single week of trading, and 132.25 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +30.83. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 26.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 364.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,631.81. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,454.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $43,955 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 9.16%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.