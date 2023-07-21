Kellogg Company [K] Is Currently 0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] traded at a high on 07/20/23, posting a 0.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $67.73. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that POP-TARTS® LAUNCHES NEW CREATIVE DIRECTION AND INTRODUCES AGENTS OF CRAZY GOOD CHARACTERS.

New Pop-Tarts characters are set to appear in upcoming commercials, social content, and brand events, all aimed at enhancing snacking experiences for passionate audiences.

For almost 60 years, Pop-Tarts® has been known for Crazy Good toaster pastries, establishing the brand as a fan-favorite breakfast staple. Now, with a new creative direction, the brand is extending into the world of snacking with the launch of “Agents of Crazy Good” characters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2300274 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kellogg Company stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for K stock reached $23.24 billion, with 342.00 million shares outstanding and 241.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2300274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $72.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 94.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.46, while it was recorded at 67.16 for the last single week of trading, and 69.07 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.96. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $32,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.33%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.