JP Morgan slashes price target on Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] – find out why.

Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE: CPA] slipped around -0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $119.73 at the close of the session, down -0.20%. The company report on July 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Copa Holdings, S.A. Announces Redemption of 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announced today that it will redeem all of its outstanding 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP No. 21720A AB8) (the “Notes”) on September 18, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price (the “Redemption Price”) equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. As of July 13, 2023, there was $350 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Notes may be converted at any time before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2023, which is the business day immediately before the Redemption Date (or, if Copa fails to pay the Redemption Price on the Redemption Date in full, at any time until such time as Copa pays such Redemption Price in full), in accordance with and subject to the terms of the Indenture governing the Notes, dated as of April 30, 2020 (the “Indenture”) and the Notes. Copa has determined that Notes surrendered for conversion will be settled in cash up to the principal amount of the Notes surrendered for conversion and shares of Copa common stock for the remainder of the conversion obligation, if any, in excess of the principal amount (provided that Copa will pay cash in lieu of issuing fractional shares) in accordance with the terms of the Indenture.

Copa Holdings S.A. stock is now 43.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPA Stock saw the intraday high of $120.82 and lowest of $118.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.00, which means current price is +46.57% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 522.16K shares, CPA reached a trading volume of 2630083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPA shares is $147.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copa Holdings S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copa Holdings S.A. is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CPA stock performed recently?

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, CPA shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.93, while it was recorded at 117.22 for the last single week of trading, and 91.34 for the last 200 days.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +26.99. Copa Holdings S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.74.

Return on Total Capital for CPA is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.77. Additionally, CPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Copa Holdings S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copa Holdings S.A. go to 30.57%.

Insider trade positions for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]

The top three institutional holders of CPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.