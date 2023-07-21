Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain 31.02% so far this year. What now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] closed the trading session at $347.66 on 07/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $346.85, while the highest price level was $353.46. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, ISRG reached to a volume of 3318854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $326.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 118.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

ISRG stock trade performance evaluation

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, ISRG shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.83, while it was recorded at 352.03 for the last single week of trading, and 269.30 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.35 and a Gross Margin at +67.30. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for ISRG is now 13.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, ISRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] managed to generate an average of $109,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 15.96%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: Institutional Ownership

