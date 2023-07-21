Inotiv Inc. [NOTV] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $9

Inotiv Inc. [NASDAQ: NOTV] gained 34.52% or 1.75 points to close at $6.82 with a heavy trading volume of 6080621 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM that Inotiv, Inc. to Present at Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference.

Event: Jefferies Healthcare ConferenceLocation: New York CityPresentation Date: Friday, June 9, 2023Time: 8:30 – 8:55 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $5.23, the shares rose to $6.95 and dropped to $5.1968, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOTV points out that the company has recorded -9.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -87.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 379.48K shares, NOTV reached to a volume of 6080621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTV shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Inotiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inotiv Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for NOTV stock

Inotiv Inc. [NOTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.62. With this latest performance, NOTV shares gained by 38.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.38 for Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inotiv Inc. [NOTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.07. Inotiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.54.

Return on Total Capital for NOTV is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inotiv Inc. [NOTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.27. Additionally, NOTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inotiv Inc. [NOTV] managed to generate an average of -$160,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Inotiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inotiv Inc. [NOTV]

The top three institutional holders of NOTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NOTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NOTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.