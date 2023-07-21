H.C. Wainwright lifts Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] loss -1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $101.98 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Aug. 8, 2023.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.

With the pending acquisition by Amgen Inc. and applicable securities laws, Horizon will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results. The earnings press release will be publicly available on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://ir.horizontherapeutics.com.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company represents 228.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.29 billion with the latest information. HZNP stock price has been found in the range of $100.82 to $103.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 5319465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $116.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for HZNP stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.35, while it was recorded at 103.59 for the last single week of trading, and 99.85 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +74.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 9.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.93. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $246,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

