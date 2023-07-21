Genuine Parts Company [GPC] Stock trading around $155.17 per share: What’s Next?

Genuine Parts Company [NYSE: GPC] slipped around -12.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $155.17 at the close of the session, down -7.68%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results And Raises Full Year Outlook.

Record Sales of $5.9 billion, Up 5.6%.

Diluted EPS of $2.44, Down 6.9%, or Up 10.9% from Adjusted Diluted EPS in 2022.

Genuine Parts Company stock is now -10.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPC Stock saw the intraday high of $161.28 and lowest of $154.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 187.73, which means current price is +6.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 893.72K shares, GPC reached a trading volume of 2260739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genuine Parts Company [GPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $178.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Company is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 52.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GPC stock performed recently?

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, GPC shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.43, while it was recorded at 164.62 for the last single week of trading, and 168.56 for the last 200 days.

Genuine Parts Company [GPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genuine Parts Company [GPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Genuine Parts Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.35.

Return on Total Capital for GPC is now 22.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.44. Additionally, GPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] managed to generate an average of $20,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Genuine Parts Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Company go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.