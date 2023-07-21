GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain 40.20% so far this year. What now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $81.85 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:49 AM that GE HealthCare to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 25, 2023.

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, will announce its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The GE HealthCare management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that same day, which will be a live webcast and accessible at https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events. The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and webcast replay will also all be posted at the same link on the GE HealthCare Investor Relations website.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock is now 40.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEHC Stock saw the intraday high of $83.145 and lowest of $81.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.83, which means current price is +52.99% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 3113830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, GEHC shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.17, while it was recorded at 81.82 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.