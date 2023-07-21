For Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.02 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Rexford Industrial Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties within Southern California infill markets, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock is now -1.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REXR Stock saw the intraday high of $54.995 and lowest of $52.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.68, which means current price is +8.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, REXR reached a trading volume of 2400785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $63.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 60.05.

How has REXR stock performed recently?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, REXR shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.46, while it was recorded at 54.04 for the last single week of trading, and 55.92 for the last 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.40.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.95. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] managed to generate an average of $747,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]

