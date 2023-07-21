For Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], Analyst sees a rise to $88. What next?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] loss -1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $86.86 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Thailand Students Earn STEM Grants As Part of Otis Worldwide’s Made to Move Communities(TM) Global Student Challenge.

Congratulations to the student teams from the Kamnoetvidya Science Academy Thailand, who secured first and second place in the Asia Pacific region for our global Made to Move Communities student challenge.

Collaborating with ten Otis volunteer mentors, these students developed two innovative STEM-based solutions, including an AI flood forecasting website and a semi-autonomous flood delivery robot. Their innovations focused on creating mobility solutions aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Otis Worldwide Corporation represents 414.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.04 billion with the latest information. OTIS stock price has been found in the range of $85.81 to $87.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 2714323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $88.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 48.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for OTIS stock

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, OTIS shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.90, while it was recorded at 88.15 for the last single week of trading, and 80.74 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 56.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.54. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 308.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $18,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OTIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OTIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.