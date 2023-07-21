For Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], Analyst sees a rise to $63. What next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 08852930). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Presentation.”.

A sum of 2622291 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $57.03 and dropped to a low of $55.84 until finishing in the latest session at $55.85.

The one-year KNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.02. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $64.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.56, while it was recorded at 55.30 for the last single week of trading, and 54.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

KNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 5.24%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.