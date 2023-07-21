Entergy Corporation [ETR] Stock trading around $103.72 per share: What’s Next?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.75%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM that The Winners of the 2023 New Voices $150,000 POWER PITCH Sponsored by Entergy Are Announced.

The New Voices Foundation is proud to announce the winners of the New Voices $150,000 POWER PITCH sponsored by the Entergy Charitable Foundation. Three Black women entrepreneurs pitched on the Global Black Economic Forum Stage at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola ® on Saturday, July 1st for a $75,000 grant, $50,000 grant, and $25,000 grant and business coaching.

The Foundation has held many pitch competitions virtually and in-person around the country since July 2018, providing more than $1,250,000 in non-dilutive capital and over $650,000 of supportive services to pitch entrepreneurs. Entergy’s sponsorship is part of a $250,000 donation from the Entergy Charitable Foundation to support the work of the New Voices Foundation in expanding economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of color.

Over the last 12 months, ETR stock dropped by -5.90%. The one-year Entergy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.81. The average equity rating for ETR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.74 billion, with 211.35 million shares outstanding and 210.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, ETR stock reached a trading volume of 2411861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entergy Corporation [ETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $115.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.40.

ETR Stock Performance Analysis:

Entergy Corporation [ETR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, ETR shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.14, while it was recorded at 100.52 for the last single week of trading, and 105.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entergy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +22.04. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 4.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.91. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $93,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ETR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 6.60%.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ETR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ETR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.