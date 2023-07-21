Entegris Inc. [ENTG] Revenue clocked in at $3.55 billion, up 57.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] traded at a low on 07/20/23, posting a -4.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $103.52. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Entegris to Report Results for Second Quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, before the opening of the market on Thursday, August 3, 2023. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants should dial +1 800-245-3047 or 1 203-518-9765 referencing Conference ID: ENTGQ223. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2389883 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Entegris Inc. stands at 3.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for ENTG stock reached $16.19 billion, with 149.43 million shares outstanding and 148.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, ENTG reached a trading volume of 2389883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $110.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

How has ENTG stock performed recently?

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.01, while it was recorded at 108.38 for the last single week of trading, and 83.61 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.16. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.37.

Return on Total Capital for ENTG is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.27. Additionally, ENTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] managed to generate an average of $20,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.