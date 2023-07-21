Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is 26.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $10.26. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Results from Lilly’s Landmark Phase 3 Trial of Donanemab Presented at Alzheimer’s Association Conference and Published in JAMA.

Donanemab significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline for amyloid-positive early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, lowering their risk of disease progression; nearly half of participants at earlier stage of disease on donanemab had no clinical progression at 1 year.

Additional subpopulation analyses presented live showed that those study participants at earliest stage of disease had even greater benefit, with 60% slowing of decline compared to placebo.

A sum of 2623154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.03M shares. Eli Lilly and Company shares reached a high of $465.22 and dropped to a low of $455.00 until finishing in the latest session at $463.82.

The one-year LLY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.39. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $462.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 9.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3608.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.70. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 445.14, while it was recorded at 453.04 for the last single week of trading, and 375.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eli Lilly and Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 24.63%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.