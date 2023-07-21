DURECT Corporation [DRRX] stock Initiated by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $7

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -33.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.59%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DURECT Corporation Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) (“DURECT”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its epigenetic regulator program for the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 2,991,027 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,991,027 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants are being sold at a combined purchase price of $5.015 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $4.89 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 21, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $15 million, before deducting fees to the placement agents and other estimated offering expenses payable by DURECT. DURECT intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include clinical trials, research and development activities, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.

Over the last 12 months, DRRX stock dropped by -28.96%. The one-year DURECT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.92. The average equity rating for DRRX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.23 million, with 23.77 million shares outstanding and 22.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 124.28K shares, DRRX stock reached a trading volume of 2532959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DURECT Corporation [DRRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRRX shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for DURECT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DURECT Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

DRRX Stock Performance Analysis:

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.59. With this latest performance, DRRX shares dropped by -40.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.42 for DURECT Corporation [DRRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DURECT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DURECT Corporation [DRRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -181.93 and a Gross Margin at +91.76. DURECT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.23.

Return on Total Capital for DRRX is now -53.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.10. Additionally, DRRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] managed to generate an average of -$447,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.DURECT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DRRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DURECT Corporation go to 15.00%.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

