Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Is Currently -1.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] price plunged by -1.99 percent to reach at -$2.41. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Digital Realty Selects IBM Sustainability Software to Transform Data into Insights Across its Global Data Centers and Offices.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) is using the IBM Envizi ESG Suite to collect, analyze and report on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance across its portfolio of 300+ data centers across 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

According to an IBM Institute for Business Value report (“The ESG data conundrum”), while 95% of organizations surveyed have developed ESG propositions, only 10% say they have made significant progress toward their goals, and 73% cited a struggle to manage an overload of manual data.

A sum of 3009274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $120.4999 and dropped to a low of $117.78 until finishing in the latest session at $118.76.

The one-year DLR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.77. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $114.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.77 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.48, while it was recorded at 118.75 for the last single week of trading, and 103.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

DLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 11.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.