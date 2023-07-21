Cybin Inc. [CYBN] is 34.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] price plunged by -5.08 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Cybin Announces Publication of Sponsored Feasibility Study Validating Kernel’s Flow1 Neuroimaging Technology Measuring Psychedelic Effects on the Brain.

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, commends Kernel, a leader in non-invasive neuroimaging, on their publication titled “Measuring acute effects of subanesthetic ketamine on cerebrovascular hemodynamics in humans using TD-fNIRS” in the journal Scientific Reports from the Nature Portfolio of Journals. The publication highlights the results of the Cybin-sponsored Flow1 feasibility study demonstrating the capabilities of the Flow1 system to capture and analyze brain changes resulting from the administration of a psychoactive substance. The feasibility study is the largest functional near-infrared spectroscopy (“fNIRS”) study to measure the acute effect of a psychedelic and is the first ever fNIRS neuroimaging study evaluating ketamine in humans.

In this single-blind, placebo-controlled study, employing a non-randomized design, the Flow1 system, built with time-domain functional near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-fNIRS) was utilized to measure acute brain dynamics following intramuscular subanesthetic ketamine (0.75 mg/kg) and placebo (saline) administration in a clinical setting. The study, conducted at a traditional psychiatry office with 15 healthy participants (8 females, 7 males; average age 32.4 ± 7.5 years), showcased the seamless integration of Flow1 into everyday clinical settings, highlighting its user-friendly nature for neuroimaging in real-world environments.

A sum of 2940599 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Cybin Inc. shares reached a high of $0.42 and dropped to a low of $0.37 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

The average equity rating for CYBN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3304, while it was recorded at 0.4213 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3963 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.