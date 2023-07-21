CubeSmart [CUBE] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, up 11.23% YTD: What’s Next?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] slipped around -1.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.77 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may join on the day of the call by dialing 1 (888) 886-7786 and using access code 74717972.

CubeSmart stock is now 11.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUBE Stock saw the intraday high of $46.05 and lowest of $44.612 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.02, which means current price is +16.86% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CUBE reached a trading volume of 3854072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CubeSmart [CUBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $51.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 98.57.

How has CUBE stock performed recently?

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.97, while it was recorded at 45.83 for the last single week of trading, and 43.61 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.85.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.06. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $103,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for CubeSmart [CUBE]

The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CUBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CUBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.