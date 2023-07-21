Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI] is 30.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Civitas Resources Inc. [NYSE: CIVI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.62%. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM that Civitas Resources, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (“Civitas” or the “Company”), today announced plans to release its second quarter 2023 operating and financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is planned for 8 a.m. MDT (10 a.m. EDT), Thursday, August 3, 2023. A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitasresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Over the last 12 months, CIVI stock rose by 49.66%. The one-year Civitas Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.85. The average equity rating for CIVI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.01 billion, with 81.72 million shares outstanding and 79.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 678.34K shares, CIVI stock reached a trading volume of 2443876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIVI shares is $82.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Civitas Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Civitas Resources Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.42.

CIVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, CIVI shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.19, while it was recorded at 72.16 for the last single week of trading, and 66.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Civitas Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.46 and a Gross Margin at +56.84. Civitas Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.92.

Return on Total Capital for CIVI is now 36.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, CIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI] managed to generate an average of $3,535,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Civitas Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CIVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Civitas Resources Inc. go to 15.00%.

Civitas Resources Inc. [CIVI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CIVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CIVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CIVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.