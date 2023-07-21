Citigroup lifts International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that IFF Introduces Industry-Leading Phytase Enzyme in the EU.

Axtra® PHY GOLD secures regulatory approvals for in-feed use for poultry and swine.

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, a business unit of IFF, today announced that its industry leading phytase enzyme, Axtra® PHY GOLD, has been authorized for in-feed use in the EU.

A sum of 3041791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.07M shares. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares reached a high of $83.96 and dropped to a low of $82.60 until finishing in the latest session at $83.43.

The one-year IFF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.31. The average equity rating for IFF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $108.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

IFF Stock Performance Analysis:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.31, while it was recorded at 81.88 for the last single week of trading, and 93.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +27.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.02.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.81. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of -$75,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

IFF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 3.24%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IFF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IFF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.