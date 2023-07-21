Chubb Limited [CB] fell -9.61% so far this year. What now?

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] traded at a high on 07/20/23, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $199.39. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Chubb Limited to Hold its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) will hold its second quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

The company expects to issue its second quarter earnings release and financial supplement after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. These documents will be available on the company’s investor website at investors.chubb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2655252 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chubb Limited stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for CB stock reached $83.31 billion, with 414.29 million shares outstanding and 413.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, CB reached a trading volume of 2655252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chubb Limited [CB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $236.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.61.

How has CB stock performed recently?

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.22, while it was recorded at 193.12 for the last single week of trading, and 203.88 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.32.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 6.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.11. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $156,265 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Chubb Limited [CB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Chubb Limited [CB]

The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.