Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Revenue clocked in at $8.90 million, down -1.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] price plunged by -8.78 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM that Cenntro Electric Group Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Management to Host Annual General Meeting on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting Friday, September 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (Friday, September 1, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. Shanghai Time and Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Time) at 11840 Beach Blvd., Ste. 1 in Jacksonville, Florida (the “Meeting”).

A sum of 2325596 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares reached a high of $0.4734 and dropped to a low of $0.425 until finishing in the latest session at $0.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 40.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3452, while it was recorded at 0.4426 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5407 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -583.90 and a Gross Margin at -5.75. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1231.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.37.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.