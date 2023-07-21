Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is 58.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] closed the trading session at $888.34 on 07/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $886.00, while the highest price level was $906.9999. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM that European Commission Approves Broadcom’s Acquisition of VMware.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, received conditional approval today from the European Commission to complete its acquisition of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).

With this decision, the Commission recognizes the importance of this combination in enabling enterprises to accelerate growth and momentum in the multi-cloud ecosystem, and in expanding customer choice and creating more potential for increased innovation and competition.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.88 percent and weekly performance of -0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, AVGO reached to a volume of 2821521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $875.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 20.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 37.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AVGO stock trade performance evaluation

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 800.66, while it was recorded at 898.41 for the last single week of trading, and 622.85 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 10.60%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.