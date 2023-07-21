BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] is 230.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] closed the trading session at $1.39 on 07/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.31, while the highest price level was $1.55. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 7:11 AM that BioSig AI Sciences Selected for NVIDIA Inception Partnership Program to Support R&D Collaboration on AI Medical Device Platform for Hospitals.

NVIDIA Inception helps leading emerging-growth companies during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Partners are qualified to receive engineering guidance, technical training, hardware and software support, co-marketing, and exposure to the NVIDIA investment community. As BAIS advances research and development of its AI medical device platform, it intends to draw on NVIDIA’s wealth of resources including developer application frameworks and domain-specific AI computing for building medical devices.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 230.95 percent and weekly performance of 18.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 285.39K shares, BSGM reached to a volume of 23442532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSGM shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioSig Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 341.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BSGM stock trade performance evaluation

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.80. With this latest performance, BSGM shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2848, while it was recorded at 1.2360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9333 for the last 200 days.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -9533.22 and a Gross Margin at -152.80. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9458.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -423.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -275.63.

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BSGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BSGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.