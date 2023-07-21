Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] moved down -2.70: Why It’s Important

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] closed the trading session at $32.11 on 07/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.10, while the highest price level was $33.11. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Axalta Appoints Carl Anderson as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Carl Anderson.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.07 percent and weekly performance of -3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, AXTA reached to a volume of 5387615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $34.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AXTA stock trade performance evaluation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.54, while it was recorded at 32.77 for the last single week of trading, and 28.44 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.92.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.76. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 254.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $15,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 13.11%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Insider Ownership positions

The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AXTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AXTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.