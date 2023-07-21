Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] moved down -6.86: Why It’s Important

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] loss -6.86% or -12.94 points to close at $175.64 with a heavy trading volume of 2477187 shares. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Atlassian Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

It opened the trading session at $185.94, the shares rose to $186.01 and dropped to $174.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEAM points out that the company has recorded 18.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 2477187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 8.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 77.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 57.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TEAM stock

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.81, while it was recorded at 182.21 for the last single week of trading, and 160.67 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.68. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$69,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 23.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]

The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TEAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TEAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.