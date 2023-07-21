American Express Company [AXP] Revenue clocked in at $57.81 billion, up 19.87% YTD: What’s Next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] loss -0.01% on the last trading session, reaching $177.11 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM that American Express Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell and Names Deputy Chief Financial Officer Christophe Le Caillec as Successor.

Campbell will remain with the company as Vice Chairman until March 2024.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) today announced that Jeffrey C. Campbell, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire from the company. He will step down as the company’s CFO as of August 14, 2023, at which time Christophe Le Caillec, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will succeed him as CFO, and join the American Express Executive Committee. Mr. Campbell will remain with American Express as Vice Chairman until March 2024.

American Express Company represents 743.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $132.28 billion with the latest information. AXP stock price has been found in the range of $174.05 to $177.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3900979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $185.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.71, while it was recorded at 176.21 for the last single week of trading, and 159.46 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.