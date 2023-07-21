Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is -16.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] traded at a high on 07/20/23, posting a 1.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $124.55. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Agilent to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Aug. 15.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Aug. 15. In addition, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. A recording of the call will also be available on the website for 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2278818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for A stock reached $36.67 billion, with 296.00 million shares outstanding and 294.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, A reached a trading volume of 2278818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $142.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 39.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has A stock performed recently?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.80, while it was recorded at 121.04 for the last single week of trading, and 137.57 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +53.83. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.31.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 19.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $69,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 11.66%.

Insider trade positions for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in A stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in A stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.