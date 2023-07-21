22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Is Currently 35.04 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XXII] gained 35.04% on the last trading session, reaching $3.70 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 9:20 AM that 22nd Century Group (XXII) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards.

In a letter dated July 19, 2023, Nasdaq informed the Company that it has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price rule required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

22nd Century Group Inc. represents 16.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.57 million with the latest information. XXII stock price has been found in the range of $2.68 to $4.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 358.56K shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 6977946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $723.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for XXII stock

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.02. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -45.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.73 and a Gross Margin at +0.81. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.28.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -58.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.01. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$302,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XXII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XXII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.