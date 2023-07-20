Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.64 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Say goodbye to surprise fees: New Zillow tool helps renters avoid unexpected costs.

Zillow introduces the Cost of Renting Summary to bring transparency to rental expenses.

Zillow’s new Cost of Renting Summary gives renters clear insight into the financial obligations of renting, making it easier than ever to understand the costs involved. This feature is now available on all detail pages for rental multifamily buildings across the Zillow app and website.

Zillow Group Inc. stock is now 69.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. Z Stock saw the intraday high of $55.20 and lowest of $54.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.68, which means current price is +68.49% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 3925801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $50.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 54.05 for the last single week of trading, and 41.11 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.