why Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.49

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] loss -10.36% or -10.14 points to close at $87.78 with a heavy trading volume of 8148287 shares. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Credera launches global cross-functional AI council and increases AI investment to lead through paradigm shift.

Credera, Omnicom’s global boutique consulting firm, today announces a global artificial intelligence (AI) council to create unique insights to help shape the future landscape of AI across the vast breadth of opportunities and challenges.

This diverse group is comprised of leading professors, C-level executives, and legal scholars including JoAnn Stonier, Chief Data Officer at MasterCard; Trisha Meyer, Professor of Digital Governance at the Brussels School of Governance; Cecilia Dones, Assistant Professor at Columbia University; retired Federal Patent Judge Adam Floyd; and many others.

The daily chart for OMC points out that the company has recorded 4.90% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, OMC reached to a volume of 8148287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $100.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 59.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OMC stock

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.39, while it was recorded at 95.32 for the last single week of trading, and 85.62 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 2.70%.