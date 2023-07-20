why Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.31

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] loss -1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $65.72 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ingersoll Rand Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) published its 2022 Sustainability Report, “Progress Powered by Sustainable Performance” on July 14, 2023, detailing how the company’s sustainability strategy drives two clear and compelling growth paths: advancing customers’ sustainability goals with innovative products and services, as well as supporting customers in high-growth, sustainable end markets through existing products and new product innovation. The report also focuses on the significant sustainability improvements within its own operations.

In addition, this report highlights the seamless integration of Ingersoll Rand’s Lead Sustainably strategic imperative, one of its five core imperatives alongside Deploy Talent, Accelerate Growth, Expand Margins, and Allocate Capital Effectively, into all its other strategies.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. represents 405.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.81 billion with the latest information. IR stock price has been found in the range of $64.86 to $66.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 2943253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $69.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.15, while it was recorded at 66.37 for the last single week of trading, and 56.04 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.24. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of $34,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 10.86%.